Kutch: Marking 'Prakash Parv', the 522nd birthday of Guru Nanak, a three-day religious festival between December 23 and 25 was organized at Lakhpat on the Kutch border. The event, which saw programs such as Akhand Path, kirtan and blood donation camp being organized, was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via virtual medium on Saturday.

Speaking to the gathering in Lakhpat, Modi expressed his love for Kutch and asked all present at the event to take care of their family members. He said, be careful in the winter season. the PM also said that when he comes to Kutch next time, he will be meeting the people in the region.

He requested people present in Lakhpat to come for the Rann Utsav.

Cabinet Minister Of Chairman National Commission Minority Iqbal Singh Lalpura was also present on the occasion.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, too, participated in the Prakash Parv celebrations at Lakhpat.

In his address, the Prime Minister greeted the people of Kutch in the Kutchi language.

People from all walks of life participated in the festival.

"I am fortunate that I have got the opportunity to be present in the celebration of this festival of lights. With the blessings of Guru Nanak ji, the work of new Gurudwara, Langar Hall, Museum, Guest House, Solar Panel Strong Road etc has been taken up in Lakhpat. Rs 5 crore has been allocated to the gurdwara through the tourism department", Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in his address to those present in the festival.

Dholavira in Bhachau taluka of eastern Kutch has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with facilities being developed by the tourism department.

The Prime Minister also mentioned other places of interest in Kutch such as Narayan Sarovar, Koteshwar, Matana Madh (Ashapura temple), Hajipir in his address.