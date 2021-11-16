New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in the national capital on Tuesday to mark the first Audit Diwas.

Audit Diwas is being celebrated to mark the historic origins of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to the governance, transparency and accountability over the past several years.

"Audit Diwas seeks to highlight the rich contributions of CAG to boost transparency and good governance," PM Modi tweeted.

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu will also be present on the occasion.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is the Constitutional Authority in India, established under Article 148 of the Constitution of India and founded in 1858.