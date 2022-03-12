Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Dedicating a building of Rashtriya Raksha University(RRU), the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the perception of the people on uniformed personnel has changed over time from being scared to feeling safe. He made these remarks while delivering the first convocation address of the RRU which was set up to meet the need for high quality trained manpower in various wings of policing, criminal justice and correctional administration.

The Prime Minister also noted shrinking of the support network of joint family for police personnel in dealing with the stress of the job. He emphasized need for experts to deal with stress and relaxation including yoga experts in the forces. “Stress-free training activities is need of the hour for strengthening the country's security apparatus”, he added.

The Prime Minister said that earlier notion of internal security during the colonial time was based on instilling fear among the masses for keeping peace for the colonial masters. Similarly, earlier scenario was very different as the security forces had more time to prepare which is no longer so as technology and transportation and communication has improved so much. He also said today’s policing requires skills like negotiating and other soft skills that are needed to function in a democratic scenario.

He stressed the need to change the image of police and security personnel. Depiction of police in the popular culture has not helped in this regard, either. He noted the humane work by the police personnel during the pandemic. “Post-independence, there was a need of reforms in the country's security apparatus. A perception was developed that we have to be careful of the uniformed personnel. But it has transformed now. When people see uniformed personnel now, they get the assurance of help”, he said.

He underlined the importance of technology in the security and policing work. He said if criminals are using technology, technology can be harnessed to nab them also. He said this emphasis on technology would also enable even the divyang people to contribute in the field.

“Never make the mistake of treating this as police university. This is a Raksha university that takes care of the security of the country in its entirety,” Modi said and while reiterating the importance of disciplines like mob and crowd psychology, negotiations, nutrition and technology.

He urged the students that they should always keep the values humanity as integral to their uniform and there should never be dearth of service spirit in their efforts. He noted with satisfaction the growing number of girls and women in security field. “We are seeing greater participation women in defence sector. Be it Science, Shiksha or Suraksha, women are leading from the front”, he said.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat began on Friday where he held a roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad. He also met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar. He also chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the ongoing infrastructure up-gradation measures in the district.

