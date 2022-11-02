New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state at 10:30 am via video conferencing. Lauding the tech-city of Bengaluru he said, "It's that place where there is both tradition and technology. It's that place where there is a unique confluence of nature and culture. When we talk of talent and technology, the first thing that comes to mind is the brand Bengaluru."

"At 10:30 AM, will be inaugurating #InvestKarnataka2022, a Global Investors Meet which will showcase the rich potential Karnataka offers. Karnataka’s strides in diverse sectors including the StartUp world have captured global attention," the Prime Minister had earlier tweeted.

"Thanks to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji who will inaugurate #InvestKarnataka2022 - Global Investors Meet (virtually) today. With our industry friendly eco system, Karnataka is fast emerging as a favourite investment hub," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai retweeted. The Investors' meet aims to attract prospective investors and set up development agenda for the next decade. The three-day programme, is being held from November 2 to November 4 in Bengaluru.

Top industry leaders like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar will be speaking at the event. A number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and country sessions would run parallelly, the official statement mentioned. The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which would bring in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries. The global scale of the event will give Karnataka an opportunity to showcase its culture to the world as well, read the official statement.