New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that science can lead to development if we come out of our labs to the grassroots of Indian society. the application of science needs to be global as well as local, he added. The Prime Minister was addressing the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC). The focal theme of ISC this year is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment."

India has made rapid strides in the field of science, he said adding that India is among the top three nations when it comes to startups. "Till 2015 we were at 81st place in the Global Innovation Index of 130 countries, but in 2022 we have reached 40th place," he said. Prime Minister Modi also spoke on the increasing participation of women in the field of science which shows the progress of Indian society at large.

The participants in the conference will hold discussions on issues of women's empowerment, women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), and the role of science and tech in sustainable development, the Prime Minister's Office earlier said in a statement. The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation.

A special program to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists, PMO added. Several other programmes will also be organised alongside ISC. Children's Science Congress will also be organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children.

Farmer's Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture. Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will also be a platform for scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge systems and practice, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women. The first session of Congress was held in 1914.