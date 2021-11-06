New Delhi: Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that the way the Indian economy has bounced back post the pandemic, a lot of that has to do with the strong foundations laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Digital India programme.

"The PM launched the Digital India Programme in the year 2015 with 3 clear objectives. It was to leverage technology for transforming the lives of people, expanding economic opportunities and creating capabilities in certain strategic technologies," the minister said in Bengaluru. "Now, people even in the remotest part of the country could be reached with the click of a button and each and every penny was directly transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries," he said.

The minister was attending a programme jointly organised by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

Citing the tremendous expansion in the digital economy over the last 18 months, the minister said, “there has never been a better time for the startups than now. The startups have a Universe of Opportunity and the World is now looking for new trusted Suppliers like India.” He added that it is the priority of the government to digitalize all its services and this shall further result in creating additional demand.

The minister also stressed on the need to spread entrepreneurship to smaller cities and to replace the Outsourcing Model with the Co-Development/ Co-Working Model to support the next stage of Entrepreneurship.

He re-affirmed the Narendra Modi Government’s support to the startup ecosystem and assured them that the Government is willing to play an active role in assisting them with all necessary policy support and by facilitating market linkage.

The minister also interacted with startups to know about their journey, the challenges they face and their suggestions on how to further strengthen the Government’s support to the startup programme.