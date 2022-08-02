Gandhinagar(Gujarat): Around 7000 Charkhas would be made in Ahmedabad Sabarmati and would weave yarn in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month to create a world record. Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad later this month.

Around 7000 Charkhas will be exhibited at the Sabarmati riverfront in the presence of the Prime Minister. Along with this, around 7000 charkha weaving artisans will also be present and a world record will be created by weaving in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. Earlier, this program was scheduled to be held on August 7, but the program has been postponed for now.

Preparations for the programme have been completed by Gujarat State Khadi Gram Udyog Board. The Board has also prepared the details of names and addresses of about 7000 artisans who would be participating in the making of the Charkhas. The record of the names and addresses of all the artisans who will be present will also be kept with the Gujarat State Khadi Gram Udyog Board. Apart from this, Gujarat State Gram Udyog Board will also pay one day's salary to all these artisans.