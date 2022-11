Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as a national monument at a public function at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara district. "Mangarh Dham is symbol of tenacity, sacrifice of tribals, we are indebted to sacrifices made by them," he said while sharing the dais with the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who was present at the event said, "The massacre of tribals at Mangarh in 1913 was more gruesome than Jallianwala Bagh."