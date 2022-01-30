Firozabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda was in Firozabad on Sunday and addressed a program in Shikohabad. He heard the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat', kept a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, and asked for votes in elections for BJP through the door-to-door campaigning. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present along with National President JP Nadda

In his address, he praised the Prime Minister and said, "In Mann Ki Baat, there are discussions about strengthening and developing the country. 'Mann Ki Baat' does not include any of his political issues. Combining crores of people of the country, Mann Ki Baat includes the ideas and thoughts of the public. The birth and death anniversary of great leaders and their contributions have been discussed in it. PM discussed the culture and traditions of the country. He talked about a tribal person from Manipur and how he devoted his life to the nation. He deliberated about the importance of festivals and helped students to get a better vision of examinations."

Meanwhile, the Firozabad district has five assembly seats for which voting will be held in the third phase i.e. on February 20. The BJP has a direct fight with the candidates of the Samajwadi Party on all the seats.

