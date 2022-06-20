Bengaluru(Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University here and also unveiled a statue of the architect of Indian Constitution installed at the campus. At the event, he also unveiled 150 Technology Hubs' that have been developed by transforming the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 4,700 crore, the Technology Hubs initiative is supported by many Industry partners, and aims to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs. Out of the total cost, the state government has contributed Rs 657 crore while Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) and its industry partners contributed Rs 4,080 crore. The state has also spent an additional Rs 220 crore to create dedicated workshops and technology labs at these 150 ITIs.

Also read: Modi arrives in Bengaluru, received by Bommai, Yediyurappa

These Technology Hubs, through its various innovative courses, will provide high skill training in cutting edge technology and improve opportunities for ITI graduates in employment and entrepreneurship. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several Ministers of the state cabinet were among those present.

The residential BASE University was set up in 2017 in recognition of the exemplary contributions made by Ambedkar in the development of Independent India and as a tribute to his memory on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary. BASE was planned in line with the London School of Economics and is built on 43.35 acres of land at Jnana Bharati campus of Bangalore University here. It has 13 blocks built at an approximate cost of Rs 250 crore.

The academic activities commenced in 2017 at a temporary building with an intake of 50 students and this institute got the Unitary University status in the year 2019. It now houses 250 students and aims to gradually increase the strength in the coming years. BASE offers three courses as per National Education Policy guidelines, officials said, adding, they are- five-year integrated M.Sc. in Economics, two-year M.Sc. in Economics and two-year M.Sc. in Financial Economics. The University will also offer Ph.D. programmes shortly.