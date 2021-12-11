Balarampur (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project on Saturday in Balrampur of Uttar Pradesh. The project has been built with a cost of over Rs 9,800 crore, of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.

The project involves the interlinking of five rivers - Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region. According to the PMO, the work on the project was started in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of fiscal support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after nearly 40 years." The Prime Minister's vision for farmer welfare and empowerment, and his commitment to prioritising long pending projects of national importance, brought much-needed focus on the project," the PMO stated. Consequently, in 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner.

"In this endeavour, innovative solutions were found for new land acquisition to construct new canals and fill the critical gaps in the project, and also for resolving the pending litigation related to the previous land acquisitions. The renewed focus on the project has resulted in the project being completed in only about four years," PMO said. The project will also provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. It will also benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh namely - Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj.

The PMO also said that the farmers of the region, who were the worst sufferers of the inordinate delay in the project, will now immensely benefit from the upgraded irrigation potential and will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale and maximise the agri-potential of the region.

