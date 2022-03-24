New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the government procurement portal Government e-Marketplace achieving an order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year and said the platform is especially empowering the MSMEs.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is the national public procurement portal for the procurement of goods and services for Central and State government organisations. Portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.

"Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years," Modi tweeted. "The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector," he said.

As per the data, the annual procurement was Rs 38580 crore in the FY 20-21, in FY 19-20 it was Rs 22991 crore, in FY 18-19 the procurement was Rs 17462 crore, FY 17-18 it was Rs 6188 crore and in the year 2016-17 the annual procurement was Rs 422 crore.

It is further empowering the "Aatmanirbhar Narishakti" with the launch of "Womaniya for Women entrepreneurs and Women-led Self-Help Groups (SHG)", direct selling of handicrafts, handlooms, accessories, etc. directly to ministries and departments. It is also providing training for women entrepreneurs by various national and state women organisations.