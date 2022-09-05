New Delhi: On Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan. "Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet. "I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," he said. (PTI)