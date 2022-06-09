New Delhi: The Government on Thursday said that PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan will help achieve India's aim of a USD 5 trillion economy. Addressing the industry stakeholders at the India International Logistics and Supply Chain Conference, organised by PHDCCI, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, "India is one of the most attractive destinations for investment in the world and the government has prepared some important frameworks to help thriving businesses in the country.

One of them is PM Gati Shakti Masterplan and its implementation, which will help us to achieve our aim in logistic efficiency." An infrastructure master plan will make a difference through an integrated approach by breaking the entrenched silos over six years, which has received Rs 20,000 crore allocation in this year's Budget. Propelled by seven engines - roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics - PM Gati Shakti is an idea whose time has come, added the Minister.

The Minister appreciated PHDCCI for being the forerunner in having a specialised forum for Gati Shakti, the contribution for which will go long way in aligning the objectives with the PM's Vision of being a globally leading economy. To help make this plan successful, the Minister urged all industry stakeholders to work in this direction collectively to achieve its significant results.

Amrit Lal Meena, Special Secretary - Logistics, Department of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, said that a lot work is being done in this direction, mainly on the component cost of transportation and fuel and inventory cost to bring in logistic efficiency.

"Time and cost overruns are major factors of concern in the implementation of the plan. Steps are being taken to bring them down to zero level. In PM Gati Shakti master plan, 600 layers of all different ministries of state governments are integrated on a digital platform for better coordination and early resolution. Gaps are identified and taken up on a priority basis regarding transportation to eliminate unnecessary congestion," Amrit Lal Meena said.

Prime Minister launched PM Gati Shakti -- National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, essentially a digital platform to bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects in November last year. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people. (ANI)