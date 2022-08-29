New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the country on the occasion of National Sports Day celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Paying homage to Dhyan Chand, the Prime Minister said that recent years have been great for sports in India and wished that the trend will continue.

"Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India," tweeted the Prime Minister.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, people are encouraged to engage in their favorite sports and develop the habbit of engaging in sports in their day to day life to enhance physical and mental fitness. The National Sports Day is celebratwd to pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand, a stallward in the world of hockey, known for his his goal-scoring ability and superb ball control.

Major Dhyan Chand, a three-time Olympic gold medal winner, was part of the Indian hockey team which won gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions of the Olympics. He has scored a whooping 570 goals for India in his 185 appearances for the national team.

In the evening, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, along with Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will virtually interact with with a few sports and Fit India fitness icons of the country to discuss the importance to fitness and sports in India.