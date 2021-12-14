Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the key infrastructures surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the heart of the holy city -running into several crores of rupees - had a brainstorming session with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of at least 12 states on Monday night. In the meeting, he discussed 'best governance practices' and took updates on development from the participating chief ministers. He held this informal meeting on a cruise boat on the River Ganges.

Thereafter, he went to see the glimpses of 'Ganga Aarti', and brightly illuminated Ganga Ghats decked up for the occasion. PM Modi's entourage after visiting Shivala and Aasi Ghats, went towards Ravidas Ghat. From Ravidas Ghat, the Prime Minister alighted from the cruise boat and hit the streets of Varanasi to get the first-hand feel of the development work of the City.

While sharing experiences on his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister, said, "Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure of this sacred city." The PM, while overseeing the ongoing development projects at several places of the city, also had a brief stopover at tea stalls and chips and confectionery shops, where he interacted with shopkeepers and traders. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leaders and top brass from the administration.

The chief ministers of Haryana and Assam made their presence felt in the holy city of Varanasi, by sharing their pictures on social media. All the chief ministers had a group photo session with the prime minister; besides they paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Past midnight, the prime minister made a surprise visit to Manduadih Railway Station along with Yogi Adityanath. Modi took a stroll on one of the platforms of the railway station. He said, "Our effort is to enhance rail connectivity as well as providing clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway facilities."

On Tuesday, Modi chaired a formal meeting with the chief ministers of 12 states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - in which he reviewed the development works undertaken by these states. The meeting was convened at the Theatre Hall of the Banaras Locomotive Workshop.