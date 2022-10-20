New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi to launch 'Rozgar Mela' recruitment drive for 10 lakh people on October 22. Almost 75,000 are to be appointed in first tranche. The selection process in 'Rozgar Mela' is simplified and tech-enabled to expedite the recruitment process. Recruitment drive showcases govt's continuous commitment to providing job opportunities to the youth, ensuring citizens' welfare, states Prime Minister's Office.