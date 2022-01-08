Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to the recent security breach in Punjab, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said that the Prime Minister does not belong to any party but to the country. He was speaking to journalists after offering prayers at the Baba Mahakal temple.

"It is an unwritten rule that the PM of the country should always be respected. As a citizen, every person of the country should take care of the dignity of the post of PM," said Khan.

He refused to make any further comments on the incident stating that he holds a constitutional post and does not have the right to comment on the subject.

Speaking at a program at Aurobindo University earlier in the day, Khan said, "education makes us better human beings so that we can identify ourselves and serve humanity."

