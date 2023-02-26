Dachepalli (Andhra Pradesh) : Old faction rivalry and alleged extramarital affair led to the brutal murder of a plumber in Dachepalli, Gurazala Constituency of Palnadu District, Andhra Pradesh, police said. The accused also cut the body of G. Koteswara Rao, 45, into 16 pieces. This incident took place near the bypass on Friday midnight, created a sensation.

According to the details given by the police and the victim's family, Bombothula Saidulu and G. Koteswara Rao (45) of Dhachepalli are working as plumbers in the panchayat as outsourced.

Koteswara Rao went to the water tank in the bypass area to stop the electric motor at 8 pm on Friday as part of his duties. Saidulu, who was already there, along with his son (intermediate student). They both attacked Koteswara Rao who died on the spot. They hit him on the head with iron rods. Later they put the dead body in a bag and took it to their farm near AP Model School. The dead body was placed in the chilli crop and hacked into 16 pieces with an axe. They piled sticks on the dead body, doused it with petrol, and set it on fire.

As Koteswara Rao did not come home even after ten o'clock at night, the family members and relatives inquired. They went and started searching. At the same time, the father and son came home. Relatives asked them about Koteswara Rao but they said they did not know. Suspicious relatives searched the area.

Seeing the fire in the fields, they went there and after a thorough inspection, they found a burning leg and informed the police. Later, all the relatives went to the house of the accused. Both the accused changed clothes and prepared to go out. When they asked what they did to Koteswara Rao, they did not answer. Saidulu's wife Kotamma was seen burning the clothes of the father and son who came home after the murder.

At the same time, the police arrived there and arrested all three. Later, police inspected the scene. On Saturday morning, doctors were called from Gurazala Government Hospital and a post mortem was conducted at the scene of the incident. In the afternoon, the families and relatives of the victims protested on the road. They demanded justice for the victim's family. The dharna was called off after the CI agreed and gave assurances.

Judging by the manner of the incident, the police believe that Koteswara Rao was killed according to a plan. The police revealed that there are many cases against the main accused Saidulu in the past. They believe that old factions are responsible for the murder. An extramarital relationship is also being considered. The deceased has a wife and three children. CI Sheikh Bilaluddin said that a case has been registered against the three accused.