Khunti(Jharkhand): A top naxalite who has over 40 cases against him was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Wednesday morning. The slain naxal is identified as Laka Pahan is the secretary of south Chhotanagpur regional committee of outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

Following a tip-off, the police top brass pressed a joint-search operation by different units from the district police during the wee hours on Wednesday. As the police party was combing in Kota, Indipidi forest in Murhu police station area, a gunfight broke out with the ultras.

The district armed police and Special Assault Team (SAT) were on an anti-Naxal operation in the area when a group of ultras led by Pahan opened fire at them, forcing the security personnel to retaliate in self-defence, Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told the media.

Pahan was killed in the gunfight, while other members of the group managed to flee in the forest. Over 40 cases were registered against Pahan. He was in jail since 2012. Released in 2020, he became active in PLFI. He was the sub-zonal commander of PLFI and recently elevated to the post of secretary, the official said.

The district police had recommended a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on Pahan, and it was pending with the Home Department. A massive search operation was underway in the area to apprehend other members of the outfit, the official added. Sources said the deceased was also exploiting minor girls from the district villages.