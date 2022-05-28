New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation(PIL) has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking directions to conduct survey of all those ancient mosques which are over 100 years old and have wells ,ponds for wuzu, or hidden passages which were built over places of worship of other religions for discovery of hidden relics or deities as mentioned in texts of Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains.

Petitioners sought protection of the deities or relics if found in the survey inside mosques so that it doesn't hurt anyone's religious sentiment or disrupt public order. The PIL has been filed by advocate Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra who also seek directions to keep the disputed properties free from any kind of interference by the parties till the survey is finished and make alternate arrangements for wuzu till then.

Filed in the light of Gyanvapi mosque dispute, petitioners contend that finding Shivlinga inside the well where people wash their feet before offering namaz is "not only mischievous but also completely derogatory to the Hindu Religion and the billions of Hindus following Hindu religion and Gods".

They contend that mutual respect can bring the followers of different religions together and help in maintaining harmony and public order. "Issue directions for information sharing and support segments of the governmemt agencies and bodies for tackling spread of hatered and disharmony in this kinds of disputes," prayed the petitioners.

