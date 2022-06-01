New Delhi: A petition in the form of a letter has been despatched to the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, pleading him to take cognizance of targetted killings of Hindus in Kashmir and provide them adequate security on an immediate basis. The petition has been admitted, said sources.

The petition submitted by advocate Vineet Jindal contends that the objective of various government schemes initiated for Kashmiri Hindus' resettlement is defeated by targetted killings which have been "terrorizing their spirits". "It has dampened the spirit of the Hindu minority and their generations of surviving freely in their own state by creating a fear psychosis in their minds," read the letter.

Jindal has sought an investigation into the recent killings by a national security agency, the establishment of a designated unit to structure and administer a system to ensure the safety and security of minority groups in Kashmir, and a grant of Rs 1 crore as compensation to the kin of those who died along with a government job to a family member. The letter has been sent in the light of the killing of Hindu teachers Rajni Bala and Rahul Bhat.