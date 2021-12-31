New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Central government to submit a report on action taken against hate crimes especially the ones targetting Prophet Mohammad in light of the directions passed by the top court. The petition also seeks compilation of all hate crimes complaints and directions for a court-monitored probe into it.



The plea has been filed by Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind and social activist Maulana Syed Mahmood Asad Madani in view of various instances wherein Muslims and Prophet Mohammad were targeted. They have cited the recent Haridwar and Delhi incidents wherein the speakers had called for Muslims' genocide, Gurugram Friday namaz incident, rallies in Tripura wherein statements were made against Muslims, arrest of Muslims for protests against remarks in Haridwar and Delhi incident etc.

"The above facts simply go on to demonstrate that through provocative and derogatory speeches of Indian citizenry, a religious community is attacked in order to compel them to abandon their religious practices. It is not a matter to be left to the administrative process in the country without holding them accountable. A considered judicial intervention by the constitutional court by invoking under public law, the remedy is required considering the present circumstances," read the petition.

Petitioners argued that the authorities have failed to protect the rights of the minorities and such instances of hate crimes feed into a system of political and social discrimination and have an effect on the whole community.



Recently, 76 lawyers of the Supreme Court also had written to the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, regarding Haridwar and Delhi events where in speakers called for open genocide for Muslims.