New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking permission to allow the Hindus to perform religious rituals at the purported 'Shivling' found inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The plea has been filed by Rajesh Mani Tripathi, president of Shri Krishana Janma Bhumi Mukti Sthal, who contends that Shravana month is about to begin and Hindu disciples should be allowed to perform all the rituals at the 'Shivling'.

Also read: Land belongs to Hindu deity Aadi Vishweshwar Mahadev, says counsel for petitioners in Gyanvapi case

Citing Article 25 which guarantees freedom of conscience, profession, practice and propagation of religion, petitioner argues that Lord Shiva's devotees should be allowed to offer puja at the 'Shivling'. "Once a deity, is always a deity and a temple, merely on being demolished, shall not lose its character, sanctity or dignity," read the plea citing an earlier judgment.

Back in May, the Varanasi court had ordered the sealing of the Gyanvapi premises after the purported 'Shivling' was found inside it by the court-appointed survey team.