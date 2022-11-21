New Delhi: A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to the CBI, alleging that presence of media and public at places of recovery amounts to tampering of evidence. The plea, which is likely to be listed for hearing on Wednesday, alleged that so far the Delhi Police has revealed each and every detail to the media and public regarding the investigation which is not permitted under the law. It claimed that the alleged place of the incident has not been sealed by the Delhi Police to date which is continuously being accessed by the public and media personnel.

Walkar was murdered by 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, who sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped the body parts across the city over several days past midnight. "The incident of murder is alleged to have been taken place in Delhi and thereafter the body parts have been alleged to have disposed at different places, thus investigation of Police Station Mehrauli cannot be efficiently carried out due to administrative/ staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidence and the witnesses as the incident had taken place about six months back in May 2022," the petition filed by Joshini Tuli submitted.

The plea, filed through advocate Joginder Tuli, claimed that sensitive details of the investigation by the Delhi Police have so far been revealed to public persons through the media which has led to tampering of sensitive evidence. "The presence of media and other public persons at the place of recoveries, court hearings etc. of any accused amounts to interference with the evidence and witnesses in the present case," it alleged. On November 17, a trial court had permitted the police to question the accused for five more days in its custody, while another judge had allowed his narco analysis test to unravel the sensational case after he consented to undergo the forensic procedure. Earlier, the accused was sent to five days in police custody. (PTI)

