New Delhi: A letter petition has been written to the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, seeking directions to the Delhi police to take action against those who assaulted resident doctors while they were on protest walking to the Supreme Court in Delhi against delay in NEET counselling for post graduate courses.

NEET counselling which is held in March but was delayed due to the pandemic. Enterance was conducted in September this year and counselling has not started because a matter regarding OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota seats in state medical institutions is pending before the Supreme Court and the Centre had assured the court that it won't start counselling till the matter is decided.

The plea has been filed by advocate Vineet Jindal contending that doctors are frontline warriors and dealing with Covid 19 and hence their issues should be dealt with at the earliest to resolve their demands and call off their strike.

'It is sad state of affairs that the doctors once applauded and appreciated for their ceaseless efforts are now in a state of overburden and exhaustion and appeal of the resident doctors seem to have fallen on deaf ears of the authorities who do not seem to be concerned about the shortage of healthcare workforce due to non admission of fresh batch of resident doctors. Besides, these doctors are also deprived of their basic right of being professionally upgraded in every aspect," read the letter petition.

"Already Covid-19 second wave has left an indelible impact on lives of people due to the massive death toll, and now we are again facing a crisis of third wave and are in extreme need of best health care service is going to the current situation of the outbreak of Omni coronavirus," read the plea.

Around 5000-6000 resident doctors from various hospitals are on strike and have boycotted all work except for Covid duty. They were brutally assaulted while protesting on Monday and have demanded an apology from Delhi police in their meeting with the Health minister, Mansukh Mandavia.

The minister has assured that apology will be given and FIRs will also be cancelled.