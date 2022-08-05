Barnala (Punjab): Students of Gandhi Arya High School in Punjab's Barnala are stitching cloth bags to create awareness among people so that everyone can be motivated not to use plastic bags. These school children are distributing cloth bags to people free of cost in the city, which is being supported by all sections of society.

This is being conducted due to the plastic-free campaign launched by the Punjab government to curb the usage of plastic bags in the market. During the Corona, millions of masks were manufactured and distributed by the students of Gandhi Arya High School. The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship visited the sewing centre of the school and appreciated the skill work of the children.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, school principal Raj Mohinder said, "The Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on single-use plastic and disposable plastic. Due to this thousands of cloth bags are being made by schoolchildren and being distributed among the people for free. Plastic is dangerous for the environment and the use of cloth bags is being encouraged."

"A large number of masks were made and distributed to the people free of cost and now to help Punjab, the government is making lakhs of cloth bags with the help of students in the sewing centre of the school and distributing them to the people free of cost. In the future, too, cloth bags will be made by school children and distributed among the people free of cost," Mohinder added.

School students Anjali and Khushbu, who were making similar cloth bags, said that they have been inspired by the school principal and teachers to do social service, along with their studies. Due to this they made free masks for millions of people during the Corona and made them available in the mohallas.

The children appealed to the people that they should not use plastic covers as they pose a threat to the environment. So, people must carry cloth bags while shopping. The use of plastic and disposables should be contained and stopped completely since Barnala city alone generates 10 tonnes of plastic every day. These thrown-away plastics get mixed up in the garbage.