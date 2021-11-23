Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was again placed under house arrest by the administration on Tuesday. Mehbooba Mufti wanted to go to Hyderpora to offer condolences to the families of civilians killed during the controversial gunfight.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, Mehbooba said, "I wanted to go to Altaf and Mudasir's residence today to offer condolences to their families, but the administration kept me under house arrest. They didn't let me go out."

"This is the third time during this month that I have not been allowed to go out of my house. Is it a crime to seek justice?" she added. On Sunday, Mehbooba marched from her residence at Gupkar to the house of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while demanding justice for the slain civilians.

Last week, the police had claimed to have killed four persons during a gunfight in Hyderpora area of Srinagar. According to police, the dead were identified as Haider, a foreign militant, his accomplice Aamir, militant associate Dr Mudasir Gul and Muhammad Altaf Bhat, owner of a building. Meanwhile, the families of Aamir, Altaf and Mudassar contested police claim and demanded justice and an impartial probe.

