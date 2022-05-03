Patna (Bihar): Election strategist Prashant Kishor, after rejecting Congress's proposal, once again has become a hot top of discussions in the political corridors of the country with a tweet on Monday. In this tweet, he hinted that he may enter into active politics and he will start it in Bihar. Although he did not say any such thing in his tweet that he is going to launch a political party, if political pundits are to be believed, he will enter active politics by starting the party from his native place Bihar

Prashant Kishor was considered very close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at one time, in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, he not only worked for Nitish but later also joined the party the JD(U), and was appointed as the Vice-President. But after that, there were reports that relations between him and Nitish Kumar had soured and finally, Prashant Kishor was thrown out of the party by the JD(U) on charges of anti-party activities. Although Prashant Kishor had distanced himself from the party by then, now that Prashant Kishor has indicated his entry into politics with his party, the JD(U) is bound to be worried once again.

JD (U) leader KC Tyagi says that there is no alternative for the good governance of Nitish and NDA in Bihar and the public does not even need it. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the party's National General Secretary said that the effort of Prashant Kishor will not be successful. He says that being an election strategist and becoming a leader of the people by joining active politics are different like chalk and cheese.

Read: Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, says 'party needs a collective will to fix problems'

Anyone has the democratic right to form a political party, said KC Tyagi and pointed out, "The NDA has done all development work under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Today the GDP of Bihar is more than the national average and Nitish Kumar is a leader with an impeccable image, he is known for good providence."

In this way, there is no need for any other regional political party in Bihar at present that can replace Nitish Kumar. Recalling the old relationship between Prashant Kishor and JD(U), Tyagi said he joined the party in 2015 only because of Nitish Kumar's 'good governance. So, I do not believe that 'Bad Governance' happens in five to six years. He is proving himself wrong. Referring to his relationship with Prashant Kishor, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "I have spent 5-6 years with him, and we have worked together." "He is very close to me. I know and admire his abilities and skills. I wish him success in his attempt. But there is a lot of difference between floating and running a party."

Speaking further the senior JDU leader said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Modi in the country right now. There is poverty, unemployment, inflation, corruption, everything is there in the country, but there is no alternative to Modi. What is wrong with accepting this? As a realistic political activist, "I would like to say that PK's effort will not succeed because Nitish Kumar has not left any place for others. What will PK speak about society when all the sections of the society have already been divided into castes, sub-castes and classes? So, with which section of the society will he move forward, I regret that he will not be able to succeed."