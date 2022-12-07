Patna: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over their promise on employment generation in the satate alleging that Tejashwi does not know how to generate jobs.

Speaking about the Nitish Kumar government's promise of givng 10 lakh jobs, Kishor said, “It has been four months since the formation of the new government in Bihar. So far 10000 people have got jobs, from where 9. 90 lakh jobs will be given in the next eight months?”

“Tejashwi Yadav doesn't even have an idea how jobs are given and what are the related criteria. Tejashwi is repeating the same thing again and again what an adviser has told him. He does not know what is the process of giving 10 lakh jobs? What will be the budget provisions for that? How will it be done? They are saying such things just foot the public so that they keep getting votes," said Kishor.

The former colleague of Nitish Kumar who was once his second in command in JD(U) alleged that RJD's rule and Nitish has destroyed the education system in the state. On the 67th day of Jan Suraj Padyatra, Kishor said, “Bihar government does not consider government schools as centers of learning. People are well aware that government schools are the center of khichdi distribution. There are no facilities, no infrastructure, no buildings, no teachers and not even children. It is because of such situation the education system has completely collapsed in Bihar.”

He also said that the collapse of the education system in Bihar is not only the responsibility of the teachers, it is largely the result of administrators and government not thinking about education. “Even with Nitish Kumar being an educated person, there is no change in education till now. This is a dark chapter of his tenure,” Kishor alleged.

He claimed that the Bihar government will stop the salary of teachers if the Center stops giving funds. “Bihar government will stop the salary of existing teachers if the Center stops giving funds. "RJD ruled Bihar for 15 years and took the state at the bottom. They are now talking about development. How can I take that seriously? Nitish Kumar government has made a false promise that they will give jobs to 10 lakh people.”