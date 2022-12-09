New Delhi: The comments made by Union Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on Delhi Government's 'Ghar Ghar Ration' scheme (Ration at your doorstep) created a furor in the Rajya Sabha on Friday drawing severe protest by the Opposition parties.

Responding to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's question as to why the Centre was not approving the Delhi Government's ration distribution scheme, Goyal said that there is law in the country with provision to stop a State Government if it tries to indulge in corruption.

"There is law in the country. If any state government wants to indulge in corruption, there are provisions in the law to stop it. The scheme by the Delhi Government was struck down by court," said Goyal.

Labelling the the AAP Government in Delhi as the "Government of theft", the Union Minister further alleged that it want to steal the ration of the poor in the guise of its 'Ghar Ghar Ration' scheme and wants into institutionalize theft.

"In the name of the "Ghar Ghar" scheme want to resort to theft. Delhi Government wants to steal the ration of the poor. Now they have come up with new ploy. The Government of theft wants to institutionalize theft," said Goyal.

He also said that Singh has overlooked the fact that fair price shops also function under the State Government adding that if they are indulging in wrong doing then why action is not being taken against them. " It is the State Government's responsibility to take action in such cases," said Goyal.