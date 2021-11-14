New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated The India International Trade Fair (IITF), the 40th edition of IITF and mobile app.

"The participation in this trade fair has crossed 3000 small & big businesses. Women MSME entrepreneurs are given stalls, free of cost. Other MSMEs, including startups, have been given a 40 percent discount by ITPO", he tweeted. The fair is being organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) with "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" as its theme.

He also said, "We witness 2nd highest GST collections for the month of October. Normally you see that kind of a large jump up in GST collections in the closing month of the Financial year. We saw a GST number of 1.30 lakh cr truly showing how quickly the economy is coming back towards normalcy".

At the G 20 summit, one of the topics of discussion was resilience and almost all world leaders appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking proactive steps when COVID first in the world in February March to 2020 and how quickly the Indian services sector reposition itself started working from home broadband internet connectivity, which was already a part of the Digital India mission was taken to remote parts.

ANI