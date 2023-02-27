New Delhi: Bengaluru-based space data start-up Pixxel on Monday unveiled the first-ever set of images from its hyper-spectral pathfinder satellites. The images, released as part of its First Light campaign, capture intricate details of the land and water features of regions such as Krishna River Delta (India), Palm Islands (Dubai), Super pit (Australia), Saloum River Delta (Senegal), Granny Smith Gold mine (Australia) and Brockman (Australia).

"The images will help unearth unseen problems that are invisible to satellites in orbit today and enable sectors to make more informed and evidence-backed decisions related to global phenomena," Awais Ahmed, CEO of Pixxel said. Capable of detection, identification and quantification of surface materials as well as biological and chemical processes, these images highlight specific factors such as soil types, mountain ranges, bare lands, gold mines, reservoirs, agricultural farms, delta regions and urban settlements among others.

"With the launch of the recent 10m Shakuntala satellite, Pixxel now has the highest resolution hyper-spectral capacity that we're beaming down and sharing with our customers," Ahmed said. Pixxel has launched three pathfinder missions into orbit including Shakuntala and Anand. The images were released ahead of the company's upcoming constellation of 24 satellites, scheduled for launch in 2024-25.

Pixxel has already signed partnerships with several organisations across the globe, including Australian agritech firm - DataFarming, Australian-British mining MNC - Rio Tinto, Columbia's Procalculo and Geospatial specialist company - Geoimage. By leveraging the unique capabilities of hyperspectral imaging, Pixxel will be able to provide a comprehensive view of the earth, helping to create a better and more sustainable future for the planet, Ahmed said. (PTI)