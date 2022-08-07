Meerut: A pitbull attacked a minor boy in the Mawana area of ​​Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening. Police sources said that that the pitbull attacked Salim and grabbed him by his jaw. They also said when the owner of the pitbull Saurabh tried to rescue the boy, the dog turned on him too inflicting injuries.

Locals were finally able to rescue the boy and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. However, the owner of the pitbull alleged that Salim often teased the dog and stepped on its legs adding that when he did the same on Saturday evening, the angry pitbull pounced on him.

Circle Officer of Meerut, Uday Pratap Singh said that the boy has received injuries to his hands, face, and neck during the attack. "It is being investigated whether the owner of the dog kept it for business or as a pet. We are also looking into whether he had completed registration proceedure for keeping the dog," said Singh. The incident comes days after a woman died in Lucknow after being attacked by her pet pit bull.