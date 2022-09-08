Ghaziabad: In yet another attack by a pet dog in UP's Ghaziabad, a 10-year-old boy was grievously injured followed by 150 stitches on his face after being attacked by a pitbull dog.

The incident happened on September 3 when a woman was walking her pitbull dog in a park. Her dog abruptly leaped and attacked the child who was also playing in the park. People present in the park rushed and rescued the child from the dog's clutches, but it had bitten his face by the time they managed to get rid of the dog.

Following the incident, a police complaint has been filed and the residents of the locality have raised strong objections to pet animals preying on children. During the investigation, it came to light that the owner of the dog, Subhash Tyagi, a resident of Ghaziabad, had kept the dog with no license or registration. Subsequently, the civic body imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged in which the dog can be seen attacking the child. The child was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and has been reported stable.

So far, three similar incidents have been reported from different areas of Ghaziabad in the recent past.