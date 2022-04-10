Kannur: Attending the 23rd CPI(M) Party Congress in Kerala's Kannur on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said Kerala CM Pinnarayi Vijayan was the lifeline of Indian Chief Ministers, adding that he himself bore a close connection to the Communist ideology, directing attention towards his name. "When the CM asked me to attend the meeting, I agreed. It was my duty to participate for many reasons," the TN CM said.

"Kannur is the land of communist martyrs and freedom fighters. For me, Pinarayi Vijayan is a guide. Pinarayi Vijayan was working with fighting spirit on one hand and welfare activities on the other," he said. Noting the bond the two Southern states share, Stalin said, "There is a deep connection between Marxist and Dravidian ideas". Further using the platform to launch an offensive against the Centre, he also called for a strengthening of the federal structure and different states.

"States must be protected by the Central government but the BJP government is doing something that was not even done during the British rule. By trying to trouble the states, the BJP is actually inflicting suffering on the people," he stated.

Stalin also said the Centre was participating in the limiting of state power. "The Centre does not pay GST arrears. Many laws are passed by the Central government without discussion. The removal of state power leads to many problems. States must unite to fight for their rights. We have to stand together for that," he said, adding that a strong agitation was necessary to strengthen the federal system in India.