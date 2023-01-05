Puducherry: Arguably the first of its kind in India, the Puducherry Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited set up a special petrol bunk for women, named 'Pink Bunk'. Set up at the KPM petrol pump in Puducherry, the petrol pump will serve only women consumers.

The inauguration ceremony of this petrol pump was held on Wednesday, with Puducherry Transport Minister Chandra Priyanka as the special guest. The initiative was taken keeping in mind the increase in women's workforce and the difficulties they face while traveling.

The minister also spoke to some of the women who came to the 'Pink Bunk' to avail its services. As a part of the inaugural celebration, over a hundred women were given free petrol worth Rs 100 as a gift on the opening day. Many women consumers were happy about the initiative and said that it will solve several issues that they face on a day-to-day basis.

"While going to work, we had to stand in long queues with men to fill petrol at the petrol pumps. Apart from being late for work, we faced several other difficulties as women professionals. We are truly happy that this petrol station has been set up for women only. A separate station for women at all petrol pumps in Puducherry can be even more useful for the women here," one of the women consumers said.

Minister Chandra Priyanka also lauded the initiative and the authorities are also planning to introduce pink buses that will exclusively operate for women. Meanwhile, she also promised to prioritize the betterment of the existing buses in the city. "100 buses in Puducherry Transport Corporation are broken. Steps are being taken to replace them and buy new buses," she added.