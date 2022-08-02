Hyderabad: “A flag is a necessity for all nations. Millions have died for it. It is no doubt a kind of idolatry that it would be a sin to destroy it," Mahatma Gandhi was quoted as saying in the Young India Magazine. "Pingali Venkayya presented a valuable book with 30 types of flags describing the symbolism and aspirations of the flags of other nations to the people of India. He has been living at Andhra National College, Bandar, and has been working with great enthusiasm and perseverance for the national flag for some years. At Bezwada, I asked Mr Venakaiah to give me a design containing a spinning wheel on red, green, and white background. The tricolour flag that we have today is the result of his unbridled enthusiasm," Gandhi added.

These lines were written by Gandhiji in 1921, clearly indicating that the tricolour flag originated in Andhra Pradesh and that the Telugu people wanted to have a common flag for our nation. This is indeed a matter of pride for the Telugu community.

The designer of the Indian national tricolour, Pingali Venkayya, hails from the Krishna district. He was born in Bhatlapenumarru village on August 2, 1876 to Hanumanta Rayudu and Venkata Ratnamma. After completing his high school education, he went to Colombo. He studied Sanskrit, Urdu, and Japanese at the Anglo Vedic School in Lahore. Venkayya displayed great versatility as a linguist, geologist, and writer. In 1913, he gave a full-length speech in Japanese which was applauded by many, and it was after that speech that he came to be called as Japan Venkayya and Patti Venkayya.

Pingali Venkayya met Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in Africa when he was 19 years old. Since then, their association continued for over 50 years. Venkayya participated in the AIC meetings held between 1918 and 1921 and mentioned the need for Indians to have their own flag. By then, he was working as a lecturer at the Andhra National College in Machilipatnam.

He later met Gandhi in Vijayawada and showed different designs of the national flag that he had sketched. The national flag was hoisted for the first time in Vijayawada. Then on July 22, 1947, in the Constituent Assembly of India, Nehru passed legislation about the national flag, replacing the Charkha in the flag with Asoka’s Dharma Chakra. Except for that one change, there is no difference between the flag designed by Pingali Venkayya: the tricolor that we have today.

However, despite such a major contribution, Venkayya, a versatile man who served the country in many ways, did not get due recognition after Independence. He died on July 4, 1963, in Penury as a forgotten man. “My end is nearing. When I die, drape my body with the tricolour flag!” was Venkayya's last wish. In 2009, a postage stamp was released in his memory. Over the years, the central government has taken a special initiative to bring Venkayya’s birthplace and his kin to focus.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Central Government has organized a special program in Delhi on August 2, to commemorate Pingali Venkayya. Further, a special postage stamp will be released in his memory, and the original flag designed by Venkayya will be displayed at the event. Kishan Reddy added that the central government intends to pay a true tribute by honouring Pingali Venkayya’s contributions.

There is no accessible roadway to Bhatlapenumarru, where Pingali Venkayya was born. As the designer of the national tricolour is being honoured, the residents of his native are elated that a central minister has visited the village and directed the officials towards improving the basic infrastructure. In 2012, the UPA government has recommended that Pingali Venkayya be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Recently, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh also wrote to the Centre requesting Venakayya be conferred the highest civilian honour.