Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala is going through a tough financial strain. The decision of the central government to stop the GST share for the states and its refusal to increase the credit limit for Kerala has been the main reason for this financial crunch. However, the second Pinarayi government is determined not to let the poor financial situation of the state stop it from carrying out infrastructure-related development works.

The formation of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was for this purpose as the state could take loans out of its budgetary allocations for infrastructure development. About Rs 50,000 crores worth of infrastructure development works is now being carried out with financial assistance through KIIFB.

When Pinarayi 2.0 is completing its first year on April 3, different departments have proposed numerous development works in the last 100 days. One of the main projects that have been designed and carried out in the last 100 days was the renovation of 51 roads in rural areas and improving their quality to the BM and BC standards.

These roads connect rural villages in 52 Assembly constituencies in 14 districts. These works were completed under the supervision of PWD and the National Highway Authority departments. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during the inauguration of these roads, has said that the unpredictable climate and natural calamities that occur due to climate change were the reason for upgrading these roads to BM and BC standards, irrespective of the fact they are village roads.

Kerala Chief Minister tweeted, "As part of the 100-Day Programme launched in the run-up to the 1st anniversary of the LDF Government, inaugurated 51 renovated roads. Built to BM&BC standards at a cost of Rs 225.2 Crore, these roads pass through rural areas, covering 52 Assembly Constituencies of the State."

The Chief Minister further said that an additional 15,000 kilometres of roads would be upgraded to the BMC standard. So far, 1410 kilometre roads have been upgraded to BM and BC standards and works are going on to upgrade 2546 kilometre roads to the BMC standard. A major portion of the KIIFB funding is being used for the PWD projects. Rs 22,812.48 Crore worth of projects is being done under the PWD through KIIFB.

Thrissur-Vadanappally Road, Kundannoor Junction-Chittanda-Thalassery Road, Bathery-Noolpuzha Road, Karinkutti-Palookkara-Maningad-Kalpetta Road, Chemballykundu-Moolakkeel Kadavu Road, Umathodi-Ichilambadi-Naikap Road, Erumakkalam-Thaniyadi Road, Kandarkuzhi-Moonnamkadavu Road, and Trikkaripur-Vellap-Ayitti Road are the new roads that have been raised to the BM and BC standards.

Kerala Government is also pushing hard for the implementation of the Silverline project, a semi-high speed railway network connecting Tiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod. Once completed, this rail route will enable passengers to reach Kasaragod from Tiruvananthapuram in less than 4 hours. The present duration of this journey by rail is 14 hours.

Though mired in controversy, the Kerala government is not ready to backtrack from the project. CM has reiterated that the project was one of their assurances given in the manifesto and the government will implement it at any cost. He also said that the people of Kerala has given the mandate based on its manifesto and the performance of the previous LDF government, and all the assurances given in the manifesto would be implemented without fail.