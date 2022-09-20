Khammam (Telangana): A good Samaritan met with an untimely death after giving a lift to a stranger, who gave a lethal injection on his back, while pillion riding on his two-wheeler. The suspected murder, which created a sensation in the State, took place near Vallabhi village in Mudigonda mandal of Khammam district on Monday. The police said that the deceased was identified as Jamal Saheb belonging to Bopparam village in Khammam district.

The tragic incident took place when Jamal Saheb was going on his two-wheeler to bring back his wife from Gandrai village located in Jaggayyapet mandal in the bordering Andhra Pradesh. His wife went on a visit to their daughter at her in-laws village. Jamal Saheb left his village Bopparam on his bike on Monday morning. When he reached Vallabhi in Mudigonda Mandal, two men stopped him on the road and asked for a lift. They said that their vehicle ran out of petrol and they needed to bring petrol from a nearby bunk. An unsuspecting Jamal agreed and allowed one of them to pillion ride with him.

After Jamal rode his vehicle for a little distance, he felt a pricking and piercing pain on his back. The man riding pillion on his two-wheeler masked himself and pierced Jamal Saheb on the back with a syringe. As a result, Jamal slowed down his vehicle and he started feeling dizzy. Before he tried to understand what happened, the accused jumped on the bike of another accused, who was riding behind him and sped away. Jamal Saheb was losing his balance but still drove his bike for some distance before halting. He asked people on the roadside to give him water. After drinking water, he asked them to call his wife.

As his wife's phone was not answered, Jamal Saheb told the locals about the masked man and the injection administered to him and then he fainted. The locals rushed him to the Primary Health Centre and the doctors confirmed that Jamal was brought dead. Police visited the scene of the offence and started investigation. A syringe was found lying there. Khammam Rural CI Srinivas registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Lal Saheb, son-in-law of the deceased.

Prior to Jamal Saheb, the accused also asked a person named Maisaiah for a lift. Even if Maisaiah stopped the bike, they didn't board. Jamal Saheb, who came later stopped the bike and gave the lift. This raised suspicion about whether Jamal Saheb was eliminated as per a premeditated plan. The reasons are not known. Has anyone been psycho? Police are investing in all possible angles. It is believed that the lethal chemical used to kill mad dogs was given to Jamal Saheb. The police investigation was going on. Meanwhile, special teams have been formed to nab the accused.