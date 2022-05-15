Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand are facing troubles and are upset due to the movement of horses, mules and pilgrims on the Gaurikund to the Kedarnath walkway. Apart from this, pilgrims are slipping and suffering injuries due to the spread of dirt on the pedestrian route. Even the pilgrims are falling into the ditch when the horses are pushed by the mules, due to which they are also sustaining serious injuries.

Sidhubai Mahadev (71), a resident of Maharashtra, who was going to visit Kedarnath fell into a 50-metre deep gorge due to being hit by a horse. Family members informed the district administration. After which the district administration took action and sent the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) team to the spot for relief and rescue work.

SDRF personnel reached the spot and started quick relief and rescue operation and brought the woman. who fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge to the main road through a pit. From where the injured woman was taken on a stretcher to Vivekananda Hospital Base Camp Kedarnath for treatment after a walking distance of 2 km where the team of doctors treated the injured woman. Due to the efficiency and promptness of the SDRF team, the life of the injured elderly woman was saved.

Also Read: Pilgrims' death toll in Chardham Yatra mounts to 28

On the other hand, Sunil Bhimrao Bhale (70), a resident of Maharashtra, who was walking on the Kedarnath route around 11.30 pm on Friday night, was injured after a stone fell on his head. Information was given by the police to the SDRF team, after which the passenger was brought to the medical relief point located at Junglechatti from the pedestrian route of Meetha Paani. His life was saved due to timely treatment.

Pilgrims Sidhubai Mahadev and Sunil Bhimrao Bhale complained of dirty roads on the Kedarnath walkway from Gaurikund and are facing many difficulties while travelling. The feet are slipping due to many horses and mules present on the footpath. Both the pilgrims coming from Maharashtra said, "Sulabh International was responsible for the cleanliness of the pedestrian route, which is not maintaining the cleanliness on the roads. The Uttarakhand government needs to pay special attention to maintaining hygiene on the walkway of the Kedarnath Yatra."