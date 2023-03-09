Mysuru: A man from Mysuru set the bars high for men across the world by taking his mother on a rare pilgrimage on his father's scooter. With his mother seated pillion on the scooter, 44-year-old D Krishna Kumar has covered over 65,025 kms distance since he started their journey in 2018. A former software engineer in Bangalore, Krishna left his job and decided to show his mother as much world as he can.

73-years-old Chudaratnamma was born in Navasama and spent most of her life taking care of her family and children. But after her husband's death a few years back, she started feeling lonely with her son living in Bangalore and nobody but herself to look after. His mother's ordeals became unbearable for Krishna and led him to taking this unique initiative. He decided to resign, take a break and travel the country with his mother.

He chose to use his father's 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak scooter to take his mother to the famous shrines of the country and make her experience the beauty of the outside world that she had largely missed out on because of her family responsibilities. He said the scooter made them feel like his father never left them and is also there with them on their family adventure.

Also read: "Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi": Microsoft cofounder drives e-rickshaw in India, Anand Mahindra reacts

The duo started their journey on January 16, 2018. It's been four years since, and the mother-son duo has not stopped other than for a few sabbaticals here and there. So far, they have visited temples in Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan, along with temples in Kanyakumari, Madurai, Rameswaram, Tirupati, and Kashmir. Their latest visit concluded at the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Palamuru on Wednesday.

Krishna made sure he introduced his mother not just to the gods and the goddesses revered by the world, but also to the rich culture, traditions, history and peculiarities of the areas that they visited. The 44-year-old said he believes that parents should be treated well while they are alive rather than garlanding their photos and honoring them after their physical departure. He also advised the youth to spend at least an hour a day with their parents.

A year after Krishna started this journey, he had won the internet after businessman and head of the Mahindra group Anand Mahindra shared his story in a tweet in 2019. "A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country... Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey," Mahindra had captioned the the reshared tweet with a video of Krishna and his mother speaking to a reporter, originally posted by a Twitter user named Manoj Kumar.