Kochi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the state government and the police to ensure the Congress party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra does not take over the entire road when the footmarch is on. The PIL seeks to ensure the yatra, led by party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, only takes up half of the road and leaves the rest for free flow of vehicles.

The petition filed by advocate Vijayan K is listed for hearing on Thursday before a Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly.

Besides regulating the march, which began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and intends to cover 3,570 km in150 days to reach Kashmir, the PIL also seeks directions to get from the Congress, the expenses incurred in the deployment of huge police force along the yatra route.

It also arrayed as parties the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan. It alleged the three Congress leaders "are having no respect to the law enacted by the central and state governments and the law laid down by the court".

The plea claimed the yatra "is a clear violation of various provisions of the Kerala Public Ways (Restriction of Assemblies and Procession) Act, 2011". The petition contended the "inaction on the part of the respondents (State, police and Congress) in regulating the procession in such a way that it does not affect the public was quite arbitrary, illegal and unjust."

It further contended that the manner of conducting the procession obstructed the free flow of traffic and movement of the general public and was "bringing the life of the common man to a halt in the areas through which it passes." (PTI)