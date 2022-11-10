Kolkata: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Calcutta High Court demanding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the accounts of West Bengal's iconic Dakshineswar Kali Temple. The PIL has been filed by a section of temple sevayats (priests) and disciples, alleging gross irregularities in the maintenance of the accounts and assets of the temple trust. In the petition, they alleged that the temple authorities have not maintained any records of the huge number of ornaments and sarees donated to the temple by the disciples during the occasion of Kali Puja this year.

It has also been alleged that the temple authorities have also not maintained proper accounts of Rs 130 crore received from the West Bengal government and Rs 20 crore from the Union government under various heads for the last few years. The petitions also alleged irregularities on part of the temple trust authorities in the allotment of spaces to shop-owners within the temple complex as well as the election for the office bearers of the trustee board which happened after 20 years after a court directive. The petitioners have appealed for an independent probe in the matter either by a central agency such as ED or by a judicial committee headed by any retired justice.

The petition has been admitted and will come up for hearing soon. Famed philanthropist, Rani Rashmoni had initiated the construction of the temple in 1848, which was completed in 1856. Gadadhar Chattopadhyay, who later became globally acclaimed as Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was appointed as the temple priest.

Initially, Ramakrishna used to assist his elder brother Ramkumar Chattopadhyay, who was the head priest of the temple then. But later, after his elder brother's death, Ramakrishna took over as the head priest. It is said that Rani Rashmoni started the construction of the temple following a divine vision of Goddess Kali in her dreams. (IANS)

