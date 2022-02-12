New Delhi: In the wake of the Karnataka hijab row, a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Central and state governments to implement 'Common dress code' for all the staff and students in registered and recognised educational institutions in order to "secure equality of status and social equality and to promote fraternity dignity unity national integration".

The plea has been moved through advocate Ashwini Kumar Dubey who contends that educational institutions are secular public places for education and not to follow essential and non-essential religious practices, which could create barriers and groupism among students.

"It is very essential to introduce a common dress code in all schools colleges to preserve the secular character of educational institutions otherwise tomorrow Naga Sadhus this may take admission and colleges and attend the class without clothes citing essential religious practice," stated the plea.

"The injury to public is at large because educational institutions accommodate students from various faith culture and religion so it becomes very important to implement common dress code to uphold and give effect to the principle of secularism and neutrality in interest of harmony discipline, fairness. Educational institutions have right to implement common dress code to prohibit religious clothing symbols and it is irrational to expect from secular Institutions to accommodate every religious and cultural expectation of a diverse community," it added.

Citing surveys, the plea has detailed various advantages that are associated with the uniform that includes positive educational environment, reduction in bullying, focus on studies, uniformity, less absenteeism, economic and cost-effective etc.

The plea also seeks directions to the Centre to constitute a judicial Commission or an expert committee to suggest steps to inculcate the values of social-economic justice and socialism secularism and democracy and to promote fraternity, dignity, unity and national integration among the students. It seeks directions to the Law Commission of India to prepare a report suggesting steps to secure the same values within three months.

