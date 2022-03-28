New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation(PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated consequent to the 1989-90 genocide and has sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the massacre. The plea has been filed by NGO-We the Citizens. through Advocate Barun Sinha. Already, a curative petition seeking an independent probe into the Kashmiri Hindu killings was also filed earlier this month.

The plea contends that the massacre happened because the administration and police did nothing, and saw a large number of people being killed brutally. The properties of the people who had to migrate were also occupied illegally by the perpetrators and the petitioner seeks a declaration of sale of all properties post 1990 as null void.

Back in 2017 also the top court had dealt with a matter regarding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The court had dismissed the plea seeking investigation as a lot of time had passed and it would be difficult to establish evidence. A curative plea has been filed against that in the top court by an organization named Roots in Kashmir.

