New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation(PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Central government to take stringent steps to control "hate speech" and "rumor-mongering" in order to prevent rule of law, freedom of speech, and expression, right to life, liberty and dignity besides other fundamental rights. The plea has been filed by BJP member and Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

"It affects the citizens at large because hate speech and rumor-mongering have the potential of provoking individuals or society to commit acts of terrorism, genocides, ethnic cleansing, etc. Hate speech is considered outside the realm of protective discourse. Indisputably, offensive speech and rumor-mongering have devastating effects on people's lives and risk their health and safety. Hate speech is harmful and divisive for communities and hampers social progress. If left unchecked, the hate speech can severely affect not only the rule of law but also the right to life liberty, and dignity of the citizens," read the petition.

Upadhya contends that the sole test for determining hate speech shall not be violence and even the speech that doesn't incite violence but perpetuates the discriminatory attitude in society contributes significantly to hate speech. "Petitioner submits that all instances of violations of freedom of expression in the context of religion and incitement of hatred resulting in violence should be condemned and prevented," read the plea.

Petitioner has prayed for directions to the Centre to examine the international laws relating to hate speech and rumor-mongering and take appropriate steps. He has asked the government to implement the recommendations of Law Commission Report 267 on hate speech.

