New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court regarding 227 Indian and Afghan Nationals of Indian origin - Hindus, Sikhs stranded in Afghanistan, facing life threats by the Taliban.

The petition has been filed by social activist and author Parminder Pal Singh through his advocate Gurinder Pal Singh. He is also the former spokesperson of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

The petitioner has sought urgent evacuation, issuance of e-visa and safe return to India for those stranded in Afghanistan. Expressing concern over the matter, the petitioner has sought urgent intervention of the Delhi court, stating that the stranded persons are constantly and almost daily facing threats to their lives and properties at the hands of the Taliban.

Petitioner Parminder Pal Singh has also sought direction from the respondents to take up the matter with concerned counterparts and international agencies at the highest level for safe return/travel of stranded persons to India and provide security to them till their evacuation.

“Kindly treat the accompanying Writ Petition as urgent according to the High Court Rules and regulations. The ground of urgency is that the aforesaid stranded persons are constantly and almost daily facing threats to their lives and properties at the hands of the Taliban and unfortunately, to date, the Government of India have not taken any steps to provide any assistance to them in the matter of their evacuation/repatriation from Afghanistan to India. The petitioners are seeking urgent relief for their evacuation, issuance of e-visa and safe return to India. It is requested that the petition be listed for 26.10.2021 considering the grave urgency,” the petition read.

“The long ordeal and waiting for grant of e-visa and lack of evacuation flights have taken a toll on both mental and physical well-being of these stranded persons”, the petitioner said in a statement.