Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Three advocates practising in the Lucknow Bench have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking cancellation of the list of state law officers recently released by the Uttar Pradesh government saying the list had been issued on the recommendations of the RSS. In the PIL, the petitioners alleged that in the list issued by the government on August 1, there are many such names, who are relatives of people with political connections or known to judicial officers.

Also read: UP: High Court seeks govt's response on EWS reservation

The petitioners further alleged that there are many names on the list, who are relatives and supporters of the Additional Advocate General appointed in Lucknow and Allahabad. It is alleged in the petition that neither any committee was formed nor any information was issued for the appointment of state law officers. Many such people have been included in this list, who do not have even five years of experience in advocacy, which is illegal and arbitrary. The petitioners demanded that the panel of 220 state law officers be cancelled forthwith. The petition has been listed for hearing in court.