Mandi(Himachal Pradesh): "Troubles can only delay me from reaching my destination, they can't stop me", says Sunny Thakur, a physically challenged person from Balh in Mandi district, who drove 4,133 km from Leh to Kanyakumari in just four days despite being 75% disabled. Thakur accomplished this feat with the help of a specially designed car that did not need him to use his legs. For this exceptional accomplishment, Sunny also got his name enrolled in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

Thakur was a sportsperson who, during one of his training sessions, got a spine injury that made 75% of his body disabled. Despite having all reasons to give up, he did not lose heart and decided to make the best of what he still has left. A few months after he recovered from the accident, Sunny got a special car designed for himself, which is operated by hand. After some practice, he was able to ride it with ease and in a sporty and professional way.

Before traveling from Leh to Kanyakumari, Sunny made a record in April this year by driving from Mandi to Leh and then back to Mandi, covering about 2,546 km of distance. Only a few months later, he decide to take a higher leap and travel from Kanyakumari to Leh in August. He set out on the journey on August 29 and reached Leh on September 2. Celebrating his feat at his destination, he shot a video and said the main aim being making such a record is to promote para sports in Himachal Pradesh and make his state plastic free.

Sunny Thakur's father Suraj Singh, who is also extremely proud of his son, said Sunny has finally achieved his dream with grit and determination. "He has made not just our family proud, but the whole district is in awe of him for having achieved such an exceptional thing. He will be an inspiration for many with this feat despite being specially-abled." Sunny, basking in pride and joy, thanked his family, villagers, and friends for supporting him.